Short Interest in Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Declines By 51.3%

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the May 31st total of 193,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Vicinity Motor by 46.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vicinity Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vicinity Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vicinity Motor by 40.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vicinity Motor by 204.0% during the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,738 shares during the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VEV stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.37. 2,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,263. Vicinity Motor has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $54.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81.

Vicinity Motor ( NASDAQ:VEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Vicinity Motor had a negative net margin of 50.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter.

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

