Short Interest in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Decreases By 44.6%

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the May 31st total of 169,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

VGZ traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,485. The firm has a market cap of $73.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.45. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.27.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vista Gold by 10.9% during the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,672,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 556,425 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vista Gold by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Vista Gold by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,461,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 80,068 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vista Gold by 68.1% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 440,759 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vista Gold by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 150,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.