Short Interest in Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Grows By 95.9%

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,200 shares, an increase of 95.9% from the May 31st total of 182,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 532,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Vyant Bio to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ VYNT opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.74. Vyant Bio has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

Vyant Bio ( NASDAQ:VYNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Vyant Bio had a negative net margin of 466.17% and a negative return on equity of 36.84%. Analysts anticipate that Vyant Bio will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vyant Bio stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) by 3,001.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Vyant Bio worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).

