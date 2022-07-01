Short Interest in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Increases By 117.9%

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 117.9% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,546. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 54,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 75,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

