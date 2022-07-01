Short Interest in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Declines By 41.5%

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the May 31st total of 188,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ZENV opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Zenvia has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $20.01. The firm has a market cap of $86.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12.

Get Zenvia alerts:

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zenvia had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zenvia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its holdings in Zenvia by 730.7% in the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 839,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 738,366 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zenvia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zenvia by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Zenvia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Zenvia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.