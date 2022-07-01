Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) Trading Down 0.2%

Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.33. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 41.43% of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

