Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Bought by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing accounts for approximately 2.4% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $25,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,180 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $123,062.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,853.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,512 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $100.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.46. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.73 and a 1 year high of $141.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.60. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

