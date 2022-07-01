Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives $29.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

SBGI stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $33.62.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $2.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 36.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 3.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 758,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after buying an additional 25,966 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 184,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.