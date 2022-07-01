SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Trading Down 6.3%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $152.54 and last traded at $152.79. Approximately 2,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 241,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.03.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.31.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. SiTime had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total value of $904,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 613,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,939,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $394,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,152 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at $3,920,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,624,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

