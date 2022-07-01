SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Purchased by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. SMART Global comprises 5.4% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.40% of SMART Global worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 237.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 353,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after purchasing an additional 34,834 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 1,423.4% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 496,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,215,000 after purchasing an additional 463,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,278,000. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $654,844.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SGH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. 18,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,302. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.49.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. The firm had revenue of $462.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

