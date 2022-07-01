SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $420-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.93 million. SMART Global also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.55-$0.75 EPS.

SGH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SMART Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.49. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $814.65 million, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.17.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $462.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $654,844.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SMART Global by 101.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,338,000 after buying an additional 2,146,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SMART Global by 103.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after buying an additional 1,383,982 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in SMART Global by 323.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after buying an additional 1,194,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SMART Global by 93.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,375,000 after buying an additional 662,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SMART Global by 97.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after buying an additional 525,616 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

