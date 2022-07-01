Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $125.00.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $221.26.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $139.06 on Tuesday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of -65.90 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.00 and a 200-day moving average of $221.59.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Snowflake by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Snowflake by 13.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Snowflake by 274.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 31,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $7,396,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.