Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) Shares Down 5%

Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 61,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 130,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Societal CDMO had a negative return on equity of 32.35% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Societal CDMO, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecule therapeutic development in the United States and internationally. It offers its products in the form of oral solid doses, sterile injectables, oral liquids, tablets, topicals, liquid/powder filled capsules, ophthalmic droppers, liposomes, and nano/microparticles, as well as in the areas of aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging, and logistics services.

