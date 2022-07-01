SORA Validator Token (VAL) Price Tops $0.0736 on Major Exchanges

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. During the last week, SORA Validator Token has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SORA Validator Token has a market capitalization of $30,043.17 and $9,635.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0736 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,378.09 or 0.99993415 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00039489 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00024885 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Coin Profile

SORA Validator Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,003 coins. SORA Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor . The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org . The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling SORA Validator Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA Validator Token directly using US dollars.

