Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Purchased by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,389,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,773 shares during the quarter. Sotera Health makes up about 1.5% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.49% of Sotera Health worth $30,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 370.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,514,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,563 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,959,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,162 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at $15,770,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at $11,950,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 551,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 306,705 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $19.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24. Sotera Health has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

