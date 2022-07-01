South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) were down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.05 and last traded at $24.33. Approximately 15,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 20,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.
The stock has a market capitalization of $425.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $53.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 22,164 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter worth $432,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
South Plains Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPFI)
South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.
