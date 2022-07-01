South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) were down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.05 and last traded at $24.33. Approximately 15,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 20,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $425.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $53.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 22,164 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter worth $432,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South Plains Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.