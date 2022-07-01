Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,948,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 33,247,043 shares.The stock last traded at $6.82 and had previously closed at $7.37.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 533,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 257,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,927,559 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,736,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

