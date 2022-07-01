SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.17-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.00 billion-$9.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.03 billion.

Shares of SPTN opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average of $30.19. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $37.48.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,195.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SpartanNash by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,649,000 after buying an additional 263,582 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1,007.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 63,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,743,000 after purchasing an additional 61,817 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,835,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.