SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.5% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.03. 120,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,329,373. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.12. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $296.39 and a 1-year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

