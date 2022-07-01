SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $168.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.50 and its 200-day moving average is $174.41. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

