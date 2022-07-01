SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Increased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,006,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 19.0% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $258,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,564,000 after acquiring an additional 138,222 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,524,000 after acquiring an additional 116,024 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,397,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,587,000 after acquiring an additional 102,556 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,696,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,878 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,586,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,896,000 after acquiring an additional 86,612 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.06. 15,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,099. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.67. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $113.22 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

