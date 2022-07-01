Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$62.27.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TOY. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$42.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$44.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.72. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$39.85 and a 1 year high of C$54.18.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$537.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.59 million. Analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 3.3099997 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

