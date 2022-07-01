Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.56

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 334249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,607,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065,093 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,085 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after acquiring an additional 830,887 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the first quarter worth about $32,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

