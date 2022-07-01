Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Short Interest Update

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the May 31st total of 10,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of SWSS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,543. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. Springwater Special Situations has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.10.

Get Springwater Special Situations alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWSS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Springwater Special Situations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Springwater Special Situations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Springwater Special Situations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Springwater Special Situations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Springwater Special Situations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springwater Special Situations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.