Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.50 million-$148.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.34 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F acquired 9,448,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $139,735,993.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,861,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,641,673.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,183,959 shares of company stock valued at $17,175,719 over the last 90 days. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter worth $11,368,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 290.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 279,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 396.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 300,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

