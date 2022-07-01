Stairway Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,710 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 12.4% of Stairway Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stairway Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $92,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.52. 437,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,301,699. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.19. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $67.13.

