Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the May 31st total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of STMH stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. Stem has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.43.

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis products and technology company. It engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company's brands include TJ's Gardens, TravisxJames, and Yerba Buena flower and extracts; Cannavore edible confections; Doseology, a CBD mass-market brand; and delivery-as-a-service brands of Budee and Ganjarunner e-commerce platforms.

