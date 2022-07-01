StockNews.com Downgrades Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

MPW stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

