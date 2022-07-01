StockNews.com Downgrades Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) to Hold

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WBA. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,283,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,101,426. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $36.97 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.45. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

