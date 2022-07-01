StockNews.com Lowers Caleres (NYSE:CAL) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

CAL has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Caleres to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of CAL opened at $26.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14. Caleres has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $29.94.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Caleres had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 5.94%.

In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 6,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $159,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,341.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $904,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,648,010.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,038 shares of company stock worth $2,415,339 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Caleres by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Caleres by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its position in shares of Caleres by 7.6% in the first quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 12,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caleres by 9.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

