StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC) Short Interest Up 245.9% in June

StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 245.9% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APAC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $980,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in StoneBridge Acquisition by 2,028.0% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 266,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 253,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in StoneBridge Acquisition by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 954,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 329,699 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in StoneBridge Acquisition by 61.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 342,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 129,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APAC opened at $9.99 on Friday. StoneBridge Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

