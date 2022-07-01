StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,226 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.83 and a 200 day moving average of $94.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

