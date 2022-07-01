StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,686 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 1.0% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $8,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,804,000 after purchasing an additional 923,925 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,719,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,179,000 after purchasing an additional 760,174 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,713,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,730,000 after purchasing an additional 424,999 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,949,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,893,000 after purchasing an additional 377,223 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,497,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,550,000 after acquiring an additional 103,043 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FPE opened at $17.25 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.