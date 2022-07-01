StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.8% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $25,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $143.35 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.98.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

