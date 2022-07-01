StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $131.92 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

