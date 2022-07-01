StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,214 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,150.1% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,660 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,738 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $169.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.66. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

