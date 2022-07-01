StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 3,664 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.5% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $248,192,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $108,941,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 673.3% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,846,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,357 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,176,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,870,000 after purchasing an additional 903,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,919.8% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 898,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 868,627 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.