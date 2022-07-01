StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 438 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.09.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $182.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.79. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.33 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

