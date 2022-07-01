Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $198.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.09 and a 200-day moving average of $248.24. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $193.34 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

