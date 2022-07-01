Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Acquired by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGR opened at $63.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.91. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $61.19 and a one year high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.64 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 20.75%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

In other news, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $60,090.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,388 shares in the company, valued at $148,700.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

