Successful Portfolios LLC Buys 1,840 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth CMT increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 212,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.21. 4,813,823 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.97. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.