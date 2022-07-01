Successful Portfolios LLC Cuts Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Successful Portfolios LLC decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,417. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.64. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $72.19 and a one year high of $95.90.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.