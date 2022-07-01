Successful Portfolios LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Successful Portfolios LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

VT traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $85.10. 10,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,197. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.26 and its 200 day moving average is $97.82. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

