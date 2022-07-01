Successful Portfolios LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

NYSE KO traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.50. 137,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,060,666. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $275.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

