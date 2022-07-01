Successful Portfolios LLC Has $658,000 Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Successful Portfolios LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14,128.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. 28,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,817. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

