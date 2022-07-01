Successful Portfolios LLC Lowers Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Successful Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,821,000 after purchasing an additional 286,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,414,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,498,000 after buying an additional 81,502 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,833,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 494,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,828,000 after buying an additional 352,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,207,000 after buying an additional 450,419 shares during the period.

Shares of IXN stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.16. 974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,898. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.06. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

