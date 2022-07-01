Successful Portfolios LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,199 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.9% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.26. The company had a trading volume of 18,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,820. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.60. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $54.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

