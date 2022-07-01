Successful Portfolios LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Successful Portfolios LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

NYSEARCA IYE traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $37.75. 102,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,048. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.70. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

