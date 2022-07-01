Successful Portfolios LLC Trims Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Successful Portfolios LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 905.2% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Amgen by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,349,000 after acquiring an additional 412,337 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Amgen by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $240.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.06. The company has a market capitalization of $128.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

