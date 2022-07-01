Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) PT Lowered to $30.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SNCY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

SNCY stock opened at $18.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.90. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $38.54.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $25,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,187.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 59,349 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,639,812.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,337 shares in the company, valued at $36,941.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,533 shares of company stock worth $2,436,122 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

About Sun Country Airlines (Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.